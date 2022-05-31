NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) -2.3% in Tuesday's trading after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $62 price target, seeing "regulatory storm clouds" with the upcoming Montana electric and gas rate case.

BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith said he sees "an increasingly challenging setup for shares as the company gears up to file in the historically contentious state in what we expect to be a large and complex filing against a backdrop of accelerating inflation."

In addition to the above-average regulatory uncertainty, the analyst also noted NorthWestern's (NWE) below-average EPS growth and below-average balance sheet metrics.

Although customer growth has been strong in recent years, NorthWestern (NWE) has "one of the highest EPS sensitivities to load variances amongst peers and could prove particularly vulnerable in the event of a recession," Dumoulin-Smith said.

NorthWestern (NWE) recently reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.09/share on revenues of $394M.