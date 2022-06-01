Eve Holding partners with Porsche consulting on eVTOL strategy
Jun. 01, 2022 12:57 AM ETEve Holding, Inc. (EVEX), ERJ, EVEXWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX), a carve-out from Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), announced that it has chosen Porsche Consulting to help define the eVTOL supply chain, global manufacturing and logistics macro strategy.
- Both parties will combine their aeronautic and automotive expertise to support Eve's implementation plan.
- The master services pact entered into by and between the companies includes studies on industrial operation, logistics, supply chain and parts distribution in an unprecedented approach optimized for efficiency, productivity and safety.
- The study will address scalability and distributed production as the UAM market evolves to meet projected demand.