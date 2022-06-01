Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as private survey shows China’s factory activity contracted

Jun. 01, 2022 1:22 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.65%. Japan Manufacturing PMI for May 53.3 (prelim was 53.2, prior 53.5).

Japan Q1 Capex +0.3% q/q and +3.0% y/y (+2.1% expected, +4.3% prior).

China -0.01%. China Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI (May) 48.1 (expected 47).

Hong Kong -0.58%

Australia +0.21%. Australia Q1 GDP 0.8% q/q (expected 0.7%).

Australian manufacturing PMI for May (2nd one) 55.7 (prelim 55.3).

Australian Manufacturing PMI for May 52.4 (prior 58.5).

India +0.29%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell -222.84 points or -0.67% at 32990.11, S&P 500 fell 26.07 points or -0.63% at 4132.16, while Nasdaq fell -49.73 points or -0.41% 12081.40.

Oil prices gained slightly on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Brent crude for August delivery was up 28 cents, or 0.2%, at $115.88 a barrel at 0338 GMT. The contract settled down 1.7% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $114.97 a barrel.

Gold hit its lowest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, although prices were range-bound as safe-haven demand for bullion helped offset some sustained pressure from a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,833.86 per ounce, as of 0425 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 20 at $1,832.38 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,836.20.

Spot silver dropped 0.4% to $21.45 per ounce, its lowest level since May 19, while platinum gained 0.3% to $967.15 and palladium firmed 0.1% to $2,001.88.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.53%; S&P 500 +0.36%; Nasdaq +0.25%.

