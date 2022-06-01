Equitrans Midstream prices upsized combined $1B private offering of senior notes due 2027 and 2030
Jun. 01, 2022 2:05 AM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), EQTNPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) notifies that its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners has priced upsized $500M aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% senior notes due 2027; and $500M aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% senior notes due 2030.
- The offering represents an increase of $200M in combined aggregate principal amount of the notes from the previously announced offering size, which it intends to use to repay certain of its outstanding indebtedness.
- EQM intends to use the net proceeds from the offering along with cash on hand and/or borrowings under EQM’s Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement to purchase a portion of its outstanding indebtedness in the Tender Offers and to use any remaining proceeds for general partnership purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on June 7, 2022.
- Concurrently, EQM also commenced tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.750% senior notes due 2023 and its 6.000% senior notes due 2025 and its 4.000% senior notes due 2024 up to an aggregate principal amount of $200M.