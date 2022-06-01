Santacruz Silver Mining GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $42.91M
Jun. 01, 2022
- Santacruz Silver Mining press release (OTCPK:SZSMF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.02.
- Revenue of $42.91M (+284.2% Y/Y).
- Consolidated silver equivalent ounce production in Q1 2022 increased 97% to 1,391,589 ounces as compared to 706,978 ounces during Q1 2021.
- Consolidated cash cost of production per tonne of mineralized material processed increased 22% in Q1 2022 to $60.90/t as compared to $50.03/t in Q1 2021.
- Consolidated cash cost per silver equivalent ounce sold decreased 27% in Q1 2022 to $15.05/oz as compared to $20.54/oz in Q1 2021.
- Consolidated AISC per silver equivalent ounce sold decreased 24% in Q1 2022 to $17.95/oz as compared to $23.76/oz in Q1 2021.