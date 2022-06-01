Santacruz Silver Mining GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $42.91M

Jun. 01, 2022 2:33 AM ETSantacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SZSMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Santacruz Silver Mining press release (OTCPK:SZSMF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.02.
  • Revenue of $42.91M (+284.2% Y/Y).
  • Consolidated silver equivalent ounce production in Q1 2022 increased 97% to 1,391,589 ounces as compared to 706,978 ounces during Q1 2021.
  • Consolidated cash cost of production per tonne of mineralized material processed increased 22% in Q1 2022 to $60.90/t as compared to $50.03/t in Q1 2021.
  • Consolidated cash cost per silver equivalent ounce sold decreased 27% in Q1 2022 to $15.05/oz as compared to $20.54/oz in Q1 2021.
  • Consolidated AISC per silver equivalent ounce sold decreased 24% in Q1 2022 to $17.95/oz as compared to $23.76/oz in Q1 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.