Skanska divests the office building Snäckan 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, for ~SEK 2.7B

Jun. 01, 2022 2:59 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) divests the office building Snäckan 8, which will be built in central Stockholm, Sweden to Slussgården for about SEK 2.7 billion.
  • The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development stream in the second quarter of 2022, in connection with obtained building permit.
  • The project will be included in the Swedish order bookings for the Q22022 and includes approximately one year of demolition work.
  • The construction contract and client costs are estimated to about SEK 1.6 billion, and the office building is slate for completion during the first quarter 2026.
