Snam buys 5 billion cubic metre Golar Tundra FSRU for $350M

Jun. 01, 2022 3:12 AM ETGolar LNG Limited (GLNG), SNMRF, SNMRYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Italian energy firm Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) to acquire a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Golar Tundra for $350M from Bermuda-based LNG shipper Golar (NASDAQ:GLNG).
  • Snam and Golar LNG have signed an agreement for the Snam Group to acquire 100% of the share capital of Golar LNG NB 13 Corporation, whose sole asset is the Golar Tundra FSRU.
  • The Golar board approved the transaction on 30 May 2022.
  • The new LNG import terminal will help safeguard Italy’s energy security and diversification.
  • Built in 2015, the Golar Tundra can operate both as an LNG carrier and as an FSRU. The vessel has a storage capacity of around 170K cubic metres of LNG and a continuous regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year.
  • In order to maximise its regasification capacity, it will be located in central-northern Italy.
  • The Golar Tundra FSRU is to start operations as a floating LNG regasification terminal during the spring of 2023.
  • The transaction completed simultaneously with the signing of the contracts and will be financed by Snam out of its own resources.
  • In near future, Snam will commence activities to contract LNG regasification capacity, which will gradually become available from start-up of Golar Tundra as an FSRU expected during the spring of 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.