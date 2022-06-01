Accenture scoops up Allgemeines Rechenzentrum to expand cloud-based banking platform-as-a-service offerings across Europe

Jun. 01, 2022 3:50 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has agreed to acquire Allgemeines Rechenzentrum GmbH (ARZ), a technology service provider focused on the banking sector in Austria for an undisclosed financial terms.
  • ARZ is majority-owned by Volksbanken Group and Hypobanken Group as well as other private banks.
  • The move to expand Accenture’s cloud-based banking platform-as-a-service offerings, ranging from core banking services to online banking as well as regulatory services for banking clients across Europe.
  • ARZ's ~600 employees to join Accenture and will continue to work in their existing locations in Vienna and Innsbruck.
  • Completion of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions.
