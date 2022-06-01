European stocks make mixed start to June as inflation fears persist

Jun. 01, 2022 4:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Coming up in the session: UK May final manufacturing PMI at 0830 GMT; Eurozone April unemployment rate at 0900 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 27 May at 1100 GMT.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 2.87%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.13%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 2.13%.
  • European futures higher. FTSE +0.13%; CAC +0.24%; DAX +0.33% and EURO STOXX +0.21%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.