European stocks make mixed start to June as inflation fears persist
Jun. 01, 2022 4:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London -0.08%.
- Germany +0.40%. Germany May final manufacturing PMI 54.8 vs 54.7 prelim.
- Germany April retail sales -5.4% vs -0.2% m/m expected.
- France +0.29%. France May final manufacturing PMI 54.6 vs 54.5 prelim.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.03% in early trade, with autos adding to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Telecoms slipped.
- Italy May manufacturing PMI 51.9 vs 53.5 expected.
- Switzerland May manufacturing PMI 60.0 vs 61.0 expected.
- Spain May manufacturing PMI 53.8 vs 52.0 expected.
- UK May Nationwide house prices +0.9% vs +0.6% m/m expected.
- Eurozone May final manufacturing PMI 54.6 vs 54.4 prelim.
- Coming up in the session: UK May final manufacturing PMI at 0830 GMT; Eurozone April unemployment rate at 0900 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 27 May at 1100 GMT.
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 2.87%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.13%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 2.13%.
- European futures higher. FTSE +0.13%; CAC +0.24%; DAX +0.33% and EURO STOXX +0.21%.