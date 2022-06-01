Navigator Holdings appoints Mr. Mads Peter Zacho as CEO
Jun. 01, 2022 4:24 AM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) has appointed Mr. Mads Peter Zacho as CEO, effective September 1, 2022.
- Mr. Zacho, most recently served as the Head of Industry Transition at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, since November 2020.
- Dag von Appen, Navigator’s Non-executive Chairman, commented: "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the executive management team, comprised of Michael Schröder, Niall Nolan and Oeyvind Lindeman, for leading Navigator as a strong, high-performance team since October 2021. Their cohesiveness and support in filling the role of CEO during this period has been invaluable to Navigator."
- Shares are up 4.94% after-hours.