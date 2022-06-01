Navigator Holdings appoints Mr. Mads Peter Zacho as CEO

Jun. 01, 2022 4:24 AM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) has appointed Mr. Mads Peter Zacho as CEO, effective September 1, 2022.
  • Mr. Zacho, most recently served as the Head of Industry Transition at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, since November 2020.
  • Dag von Appen, Navigator’s Non-executive Chairman, commented: "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the executive management team, comprised of Michael Schröder, Niall Nolan and Oeyvind Lindeman, for leading Navigator as a strong, high-performance team since October 2021. Their cohesiveness and support in filling the role of CEO during this period has been invaluable to Navigator."
  • Shares are up 4.94% after-hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.