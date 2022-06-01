NIO adds 34 battery swap stations, 37 supercharging stations in May
Jun. 01, 2022 4:37 AM ETNIOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- NIO (NIO) added 34 battery swap stations, 37 supercharging stations, 20 destination charging stations and 10,000 third-party charging piles to its charging map in May despite lockdown in shutdown, where COVID-19 caused temporary closure of business.
- The company battery swap stations now totals 949 in May, with 245 of them located along highways, according to information it shared on its mobile app.
- At the end of May, supercharging stations now stands at 820, offering 4,514 charging piles. Destination charging stations totals to 712 and providing 4,098 charging piles. The company added 10,000 third-party charging piles to its charging map in May, bringing the total number of third-party charging piles it has access to more than 500,000.
- The company also added one NIO House, three NIO Spaces, one service center, one authorized service center and two delivery centers in May.
The company informed that the Shanghai is opening up and operations are gradually starting to return to normal.
Fourteen of NIO's 27 offline open spaces in Shanghai are already back in business, with eight more set to reopen tomorrow and the remaining five to gradually resume operations starting June 3.
Its vehicle deliveries in Shanghai will resume from June 2, and the vehicles have been shipped from the JAC-NIO factory in Hefei, central China's Anhui province, starting today.
NIO (NIO) will reports its May delivery number today. NIO (NIO) is on Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch for the week.