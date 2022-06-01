Li Auto May deliveries rise 166% Y/Y to 11,496
Jun. 01, 2022 4:44 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has delivered 11,496 Li ONEs in May 2022, up 165.9% Y/Y, 176% M/M.
- The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE have reached 171,467 since the vehicle’s market debut in 2019.
- The company's Changzhou manufacturing base has not yet reverted to its normal production level, resulting in delayed deliveries as the parts suppliers in the Yangtze Delta region have gradually resumed production and the company stills encounter challenges due to parts supply shortages.
- The company is trying to restore production capacity, aiming to shorten the delivery waiting time, while meeting all pandemic prevention and containment requirements.
- As of May 31, 2022, the Company had 233 retail stores in 108 cities, as well as 253 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 214 cities.
- In its Q1 earning release, the company guided Q2 deliveries between 21,000 and 24,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 19.5% to 36.6% from the second quarter of 2021. QTD the company delivered 15,663 vehicles, thereby estimating 6,583 vehicle deliveries in June.
- LI +1.3% premarket to $25.4.
Source: Press Release