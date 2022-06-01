Sanofi, Sobi's hemophilia A therapy gets FDA breakthrough therapy status

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy designation to Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (Sobi) efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) to treat people with hemophilia A.
  • Hemophilia A is a rare, genetic disorder in which the blood does not clot normally due to a lack or low levels of a protein called factor VIII.
  • The status was granted based on data from a phase 3 trial called XTEND-1.
  • The French pharma giant said efanesoctocog alfa is the first factor VIII therapy to be awarded breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA.
  • Sanofi noted that efanesoctocog alfa is an factor VIII therapy aimed to provide normal to near-normal factor activity levels for the majority of the week in a once-weekly prophylactic treatment regimen.
