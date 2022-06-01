XPeng reports 78% growth in May Smart EVs deliveries
Jun. 01, 2022 5:26 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) announced its vehicle delivery results for May 2022 wherein it delivered 10,125 Smart EVs in May 2022 (+78% Y/Y), up 12.5% M/M.
- Li Auto June deliveries rose 166% Y/Y and 176% M/M to 11,496, while NIO reported June deliveries of 7,024, up 38% M/M and 4.7% Y/Y.
- The deliveries consisted of 4,224 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,686 P5 smart family sedans, as well as 2,215 G3 smart compact SUVs.
- As of May 31, 2022, YTD total deliveries reached 53,688, a 122% increase.
- XPeng resumed double-shift production at its Zhaoqing plant commencing in mid-May as supply chains and key manufacturing areas in China started to gradually recover.
- While it continuously upgrades its products, the company will launch ACC-L and LCC-L via over-the-air updates soon which will be the industry’s first adaptive cruise control and lane center control function adopting camera and LiDAR based perception.
- As of April 2022 end, XPeng operated 954 self-managed charging stations, including 774 supercharging stations and 180 destination charging stations across China.
- In its Q1 earning release, the company guided Q2 deliveries between 31,000 and 34,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 78.2% to 95.4% from the second quarter of 2021. QTD the company delivered 19,127 vehicles, thereby estimating 13,373 vehicle deliveries in June.
Xpeng (XPEV) is on Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch for the week.
Shares trading 1.8% higher premarket