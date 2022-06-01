Smith & Nephew sells 2 wound-healing cell therapies to Healiva

Jun. 01, 2022

Smith + Nephew sign on its office building in Austin, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Switzerland-based Healiva acquired two cell therapy assets from U.K.-based Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to bolster its portfolio of wounds care products.
  • Financial details were not disclosed.
  • Healiva said the the first asset, EpiDex is an autologous epidermal equivalent that provides a surgery-free approach to healing chronic venous leg ulcers (VLUs).
  • The company said EpiDex was previously approved in the Swiss market, and Healiva's acquisition of the complete product dossier should enable a market re-launch of EpiDex.
  • The second asset, now named healiva002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that has previously shown efficacy in healing VLUs that are resistant to standard treatments, Healiva's said in a June 1 press release.
