NIO May deliveries rose 38% sequentially
Jun. 01, 2022 5:48 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)LI, XPEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 7,024 vehicles in May 2022, representing 38% growth sequentially and +4.7% Y/Y.
- May deliveries consisted of 5,317 premium smart electric SUVs, including 746 ES8s, 2,936 ES6s and 1,635 EC6s, and 1,707 ET7s.
- On YTD basis, deliveries grew 11.8% Y/Y to 37,866 vehicles.
- During the month, vehicle production had been gradually recovering from the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks in certain regions in China while vehicle deliveries were still constrained to a certain extent by the corresponding preventive measures
- The company plans to further ramp up the production capacity to a higher level by working closely with supply chain partners and to accelerate the delivery recovery starting from June, in light of the recent supportive developments in the COVID-19 situation and the strong order inflow.
- Earlier today the company announced that it added 34 battery swap stations, 37 supercharging stations, 20 destination charging stations and 10,000 third-party charging piles to its charging map in May despite lockdown in shutdown.
- Shares up 2% premarket but lost 48% since the start of 2022.
- Peers, XPeng (XPEV) delivered 10,125 Smart EVs in May 2022, +78% Y/Y and Li Auto (LI) delivered 11,496 Li ONEs in May 2022, +165.9% Y/Y.