Sono Motors signs contract with Reefer's French subsidiary for solar-powered refrigerated trailers
Jun. 01, 2022 5:53 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sono Motors, part of Sono (NASDAQ:SEV), plans to expand its solar business by entering the growing refrigerated trailer market with its proprietary Sono Solar Technology, for further reducing global fossil fuel emissions.
- It signed a purchase contract with The Reefer, an international leader in refrigerated bodies, extending the number of total partners of Sono Motors' Solar business unit to 17+ globally.
- Under the collaboration, the companies will build a first trailer vehicle with Reefer's French subsidiary CHEREAU S.A.S. for extensive testing to further evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of integrating a customized solar solution for a high volume series vehicle.