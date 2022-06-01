Astellas unit to pay $20.5M upfront to GO Therapeutics in collaboration to discover cancer therapies

Jun. 01, 2022

  • Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMY) (OTCPK:ALPMF) unit Xyphos Biosciences and GO Therapeutics are collaborating to develop novel immuno-oncology therapies.
  • Astellas said GO is applying new advances in glycoproteomics to develop antibody-based cancer therapies that specifically target cancer cells, while Xyphos has proprietary ACCELTM technology platform which uses its convertibleCAR (convertible Chimeric Antigen Receptor) on immune cells.
  • Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to identify novel antibodies with high affinity to two different glycoprotein targets and apply these antibodies to a range of therapeutic modalities.
  • GO will lead the partnership to discover high-affinity antibodies against the two targets, and Astellas will be responsible for research activities, clinical development and commercialization of the therapies derived from the antibodies.
  • Xyphos will pay GO $20.5M upfront in cash, while milestone and contingency payments could total up to an additional $763M.
