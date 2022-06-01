Conn's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.08, revenue of $339.82M misses by $20.96M

Jun. 01, 2022 6:03 AM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Conn's press release (NASDAQ:CONN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $339.82M (-6.6% Y/Y) misses by $20.96M.
  • Same store sales decreased 9.5%, but increased 9.9% on a two-year basis.
  • eCommerce sales increased 71.7% to a first quarter record of $18.3M.
  • "As expected, our first quarter retail performance was impacted by lapping government stimulus, continued third-party lease-to-own tightening, and a challenging macro environment. These trends disproportionately impacted sales for our financial access customer during the first quarter, while sales to our fast and reliable customer segment increased year-over-year for the 12th consecutive quarter. Retail performance was also impacted by higher year-over-year supply chain, freight and fuel costs. Going forward, our outlook for the remainder of the year has become more cautious as a result of worsening economic conditions," stated Chandra Holt, Conn's (CONN) Chief Executive Officer.
