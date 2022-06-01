Donaldson Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.05, revenue of $853.2M beats by $29.21M
Jun. 01, 2022 6:03 AM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Donaldson press release (NYSE:DCI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $853.2M (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by $29.21M.
Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook: Fiscal 2022 sales are expected to increase 14.5% to 16.5% over prior year, up from previous guidance of 11% to 15%, and driven primarily by strength in Engine sales. Currency translation is forecast to negatively impact sales by approximately 3%. Fiscal 2022 generally accepted accounting principles EPS is now expected to be between $2.67 and $2.73, versus a previous range of between $2.66 and $2.76. GAAP and adjusted EPS in 2021 were $2.24 and $2.32, respectively.