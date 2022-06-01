Conn's and Belk sign strategic partnership for pilot store-within-a-store concept
Jun. 01, 2022 6:13 AM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) and Belk announced a strategic partnership to pilot a store-within-a-store concept in select Belk locations and online at Belk.com, commencing later this summer.
- The new store format, which will launch under a new brand name soon to be announced, will provide Belk customers with access to Conn's complementary home product categories, as well as core differentiators like industry-leading white-glove, next-day delivery.
- Starting in the upcoming months, the store-within-a-store concept will be piloted in 10 to 20 Belk locations in Conn's existing markets and through an e-Commerce experience.
- Belk has ~300 locations in 16 Southeastern states and a strong e-commerce presence.
- Shares trading 3.9% higher premarket.