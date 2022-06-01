Sunstone Hotel to acquire remaining 25% joint venture interest in Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Jun. 01, 2022 6:21 AM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)PKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to acquire Park's (PK) 25% interest in the joint venture that owns the leasehold interest in the 1,190-room Hilton San Diego Bayfront for $102M in cash and will effectively assume Park's $55M share of the existing mortgage loan on the Hotel.
  • The purchase price implies a $628M value for the Hotel, or $527,700 per key, and represents a 13.2x multiple on the Hotel's 2022 forecasted EBITDA and a 6.6% capitalization rate on 2022 forecasted net operating income.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2Q22 pursuant to which Sunstone (SHO) will own 100% of the venture's interests in the Hotel.
  • Sunstone (SHO) expects to fund the acquisition primarily from borrowing on the company's revolving credit facility.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.