Landsea Homes to repurchase $30M in stock from controlling stockholder
Jun. 01, 2022 6:31 AM ETLandsea Homes Corporation (LSEA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) entered into an agreement to repurchase ~$30M of its common stock owned by its controlling stockholder, at a repurchase price of $6.82/share (~5% discount to May 31, 2022 closing price).
- The repurchase represents a 15.9% discount to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of $8.11.
- The repurchase will be funded with cash on hand and is expected to close on or about June 2, 2022.
- Post the transaction, LHC is expected to own ~23.6M shares representing ~57.8% of the outstanding shares.
- The company has also agreed to a lock-up of its shares for the 90-day period from the repurchase agreement date.