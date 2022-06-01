Hutchmed, Epizyme cancer drug Tazverik gets China's Hainan province health regulator nod
Jun. 01, 2022 6:41 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM), EPZMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hutchmed (China) Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) cancer drug Tazverik (tazemetostat) was approved by the Health Commission and Medical Products Administration of Hainan Province.
- Tazverik can now be used in the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, under the Clinically Urgently Needed Imported Drugs scheme, to treat certain patients with epithelioid sarcoma (ES) and follicular lymphoma (FL) consistent with the label as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Hutchmed said the China-based Hainan Pilot Zone, which launched in 2013, is a destination for international medical tourism and global hub for scientific innovation.
- "In addition to its use in the Hainan Pilot Zone, we also plan to initiate further registration-enabling studies in China under the terms of our agreement with Epizyme to facilitate wider and easier patient access," said Hutchmed's CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Weiguo Su.