  • Ahead of its investor day on Wednesday, pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) disclosed its plans to repurchase up to $1B of its outstanding shares of common stock.
  • The program authorized by the company’s board of directors in May is subject to market conditions, AmerisourceBergen (ABC) added.
  • In addition, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2022 to project $10.80 – $11.05 adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year. The guidance does not include any potential benefits from share buybacks.
  • AmerisourceBergen’s (ABC) investor day event is scheduled to start at 9:00 am ET today.
  • The company has $321M remaining under its previously authorized share repurchase program in May 2020.

  • AmerisourceBergen (ABC) along with its rivals have outperformed the broader market so far this year, as shown in this graph.

