Capri Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.20, revenue of $1.49B beats by $80M, approves new $1B buyback program

Jun. 01, 2022 6:53 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Capri press release (NYSE:CPRI): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $1.49B (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  Shares up 7.8% premarket.
  • The company approved a new share repurchase program of up to $1B of its outstanding ordinary shares.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Total revenue of approximately $5.95B, increasing approximately 5% Y/Y on a reported basis and approximately 10% in constant currency vs. consensus of $6.08B; Gross margin approximately flat to FY2022; Operating margin of approximately 18%; Net interest income of approximately $35M; Effective tax rate of approximately 11%; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 144M; Diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.85; Capital expenditures of approximately $300M.
