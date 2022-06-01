Alithya to acquire Datum Consulting Group for $45.5M

Jun. 01, 2022 6:56 AM ETAlithya Group Inc. (ALYA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is acquiring US-based Datum Consulting Group, LLC and its affiliates for $45.5M, including potential earn-out considerations of up to $13M.
  • Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Datum specializes in application modernisation and data migration with the use of leading-edge software and services focused on information capture, content management and application and rules modernization.
  • For FY2021, Datum generated revenues of approximately $18M and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6M.
  • The transaction is immediately accretive.
  • The purchase price consists of an upfront cash consideration of approximately $13.7M, an upfront consideration of $4M, payable by the issuance of 1,867,262 Class A subordinate voting shares, deferred cash consideration of approximately $10.3M and deferred share consideration of $4M, both payable over three years and potential earn-outs of up to $13M based on annual gross profit increases, also payable in cash (75%) and shares (25%) over three years.
  • The transaction is expected to close on July 1, 2022.
