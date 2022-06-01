Stanley Black & Decker promotes CFO to CEO role, FY22 guidance reaffirmed
Jun. 01, 2022 7:00 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) board appointed Donald Allan, Jr., currently President and CFO, as its next CEO, effective July 1, 2022.
- 23-years old company veteran, Mr. Allan will succeed James M. Loree, who has served as CEO since 2016; on taking over new role, Mr. Allan will join the Board and retain his President title.
- The company appointed Corbin Walburger to serve as Interim CFO, effective July 1, 2022; Mr. Walburger has been with the company for 14 years and currently serves as VP, Corporate Business Development.
- The company plans to rebalance $200-$250M of current annualized investments to fund incremental commercial, engineering, and supply chain resources to further accelerate supply chain productivity.
- It expects this plan to generate ~$1B of value within the next five years in addition to supporting the organic growth imperatives in the Tools and Outdoor businesses over the next three years.
- Stanley reaffirms 2022 outlook provided earlier; diluted EPS of $7.20 to $8.30 on a GAAP basis and $9.50 to $10.50 on a non-GAAP adjusted basis; free cash flow is seen to be ~$1 to $1.5B.
- Shares trading 1.1% higher premarket.