JMP Securities started off coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Market Outperform rating.

ETSY’s platform is called one of the top performers throughout and exiting the pandemic.

"We view its increase in brand awareness as lasting as opposed to transitory and see plenty of opportunity for ETSY to continue driving GMV growth through further improvement of brand awareness, geographic expansion, and technology investments," noted analyst Nicholas Jones.

Etsy (ETSY) is seen being early in a sector with a massive total addressable market as shoppers develop a preference for custom-made goods. JMP Securities estimates Etsy (ETSY) will control 8% of a $300B total addressable market by 2025 and sees the online retailer structurally benefiting from pandemic conditions by going to a top-of-mind platform for E-commerce.

In the near term, consumers are expected to spend their disposable income on travel and offline, but JMP looks for ETSY to continue converting active buyers to repeat and habitual buyers over the medium term.

JMP Securities assigned a price target of $125 to rep more than 50% upside potential for shares.