Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) +2.3% pre-market after saying on Wednesday that it entered into long-term commercial agreements with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) for the supply of primary and recycled critical battery materials.

Li-Cycle (LICY) said Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) will become an important partner to source battery feedstock for its Spoke facilities, as well as both black mass and sulfuric acid for its Hub facilities.

The company said Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) also will complement its existing partners through off-take and marketing of Li-Cycle's (LICY) battery-grade end products and certain by-products produced at the Spokes and Hubs facilities.

Li-Cycle (LICY) also said Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) has completed its planned $200M investment in the company through the purchase of a five-year convertible note, and Kunal Sinha, Glencore's head of recycling, has been added to Li-Cycle's board of directors.

Li-Cycle (LICY) recently said it started commercial operations at its Spoke facility in Gilbert, Arizona.