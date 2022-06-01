CareMax to acquire Medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care in cash and stock deal
Jun. 01, 2022 7:10 AM ETCareMax, Inc. (CMAX), CMAXWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Steward Health Care System, the parent of one of the nation’s largest accountable care organizations entered into definitive merger pact pursuant to which CareMax to acquire the Medicare value-based care business of Steward for a combination of cash and stock.
- The addition to expand CareMax’s comprehensive and coordinated healthcare delivery system designed to improve overall health outcomes for senior value-based care patients.
- The deal brings CareMax’s high-quality, whole person healthcare to underserved communities with a focus on patients' social determinants of health to promote health equity.
- Per the terms, CareMax will pay $25M in cash and issue 23.5M shares of CareMax’s Class A common stock to the equityholders of Steward plus the potential to receive an earnout of additional shares of CareMax’s Class A common stock. In addition, CareMax will fund a Medicare receivable to Steward covering accounts receivable related to 2021 and the pre-close period of 2022.
- It initially adds ~170K senior value-based care patients across eight states.
- The transaction projected to be immediately accretive to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA following close.
- The deal is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
- Upon closure, Dr. de la Torre will have the right to designate one member of CareMax’s board; in the event if earnout is achieved, Dr. de la Torre will have the right to designate an additional member of CareMax’s board at such time.
- Management to hold conference call to discuss transaction at 8:00am ET on June 1, 2022.