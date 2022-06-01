CareMax to acquire Medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care in cash and stock deal

Jun. 01, 2022 7:10 AM ETCareMax, Inc. (CMAX), CMAXWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

medicare word written on wood block and stethoscope on a pink background

Alena Zharava/iStock via Getty Images

  • CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Steward Health Care System, the parent of one of the nation’s largest accountable care organizations entered into definitive merger pact pursuant to which CareMax to acquire the Medicare value-based care business of Steward for a combination of cash and stock.
  • The addition to expand CareMax’s comprehensive and coordinated healthcare delivery system designed to improve overall health outcomes for senior value-based care patients.
  • The deal brings CareMax’s high-quality, whole person healthcare to underserved communities with a focus on patients' social determinants of health to promote health equity.
  • Per the terms, CareMax will pay $25M in cash and issue 23.5M shares of CareMax’s Class A common stock to the equityholders of Steward plus the potential to receive an earnout of additional shares of CareMax’s Class A common stock. In addition, CareMax will fund a Medicare receivable to Steward covering accounts receivable related to 2021 and the pre-close period of 2022.
  • It initially adds ~170K senior value-based care patients across eight states.
  • The transaction projected to be immediately accretive to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA following close.
  • The deal is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Upon closure, Dr. de la Torre will have the right to designate one member of CareMax’s board; in the event if earnout is achieved, Dr. de la Torre will have the right to designate an additional member of CareMax’s board at such time.
  • Management to hold conference call to discuss transaction at 8:00am ET on June 1, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.