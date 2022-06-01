Roper Technologies sells majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R for ~$2.6B
Jun. 01, 2022 7:12 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is selling a majority stake in its industrial businesses, including its entire Process Technologies segment and the industrial businesses within its Measurement & Analytical Solutions segment, to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $2.6B while retaining a 49% minority interest in a new standalone entity.
- The transaction includes the following businesses: Alpha, AMOT, CCC, Cornell, Dynisco, FTI, Hansen, Hardy, Logitech, Metrix, PAC, Roper Pump, Struers, Technolog, Uson, and Viatran.
- These businesses generated approximately $940M of consolidated revenue and $260M of EBITDA in 2021.
- “This is the final step in Roper’s divestiture strategy to reduce the cyclicality and asset intensity of our enterprise,” said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies’ President and CEO. “Selling a majority interest in these industrial businesses will provide Roper with significant upfront cash, while maintaining the ability to receive additional cash proceeds from the future exit of our minority interest. The after-tax proceeds from this transaction will expand Roper’s M&A firepower to more than $7B, which will be targeted toward our large pipeline of high-quality acquisition opportunities.”
- The company plans to report the results of these businesses as discontinued operations starting Q2 and after the closing of this transaction ownership interest in the new standalone entity will be reported as income from minority interest.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.