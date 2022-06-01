Deutsche Bank issued a Catalyst Call sell idea on BT Group plc (OTCPK:BTGOF).

Analyst Robert Grindle and team said they think shares are overbought again.

"We expect further underperformance (as ytd and -1Y) relative to a less expensive and less risky peer group. Our chief concern is around alt-net fibre build (doubled in 2021 vs 2020 and likely to do so again in 2022) and whilst the recent impact has been modest, the loss of wholesale customers will likely increase with a potential knock-on impact on Consumer and Enterprise."

The firm said estimates on BT get to the sector's 2023 equity free cash flow yield of 9.0% (before pension top-ups) by 2027, when fiber capex falls away, but in the meantime peers are noted to generate much more cash, especially considering BT's pension obligations.

Shares of BT Group moved up 8.26% over the last six weeks despite the market turmoil.