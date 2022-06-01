Sonoma gains on new U.S. EPA designation for disinfectant
Jun. 01, 2022 7:16 AM ETSonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Woodstock, Georgia-based Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and its partner, the MicroSafe Group DMCC, announced on Wednesday that Nanocyn disinfectant has been included in a list of COVID-19 disinfectants maintained by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Sonoma (SNOA) shares have added ~7% in reaction.
- In April, the EPA approved Nanocyn for use as a disinfectant in April 2022. The addition to EPA’s List N represents an extension of the prior approval, the company said.
- EPA’s List N includes products that can destroy the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19 when used according to the directions.
- Previously, Nanocyn, known as MicroSafe in Europe and West Asia, was granted European Standard (EN) 17272 for Airborne Room Disinfection.
- Last year, Sonoma (SNOA) shares surged on the news that Australia awarded extended approval for Nanocyn Disinfectant and Sanitizer.