Simcoe Capital Management boosts stake in Overstock.com
Simcoe Capital Management increased its passive stake in Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to 5.7% from a prior stake of 3.3%.
The New York-based investment firm now holds 2,440,085 shares of Overstock.com (OSTK).
On Wall Street, Needham recently reiterated its Buy rating on OSTK.
The firm pointed to favorable long-term demand backdrop in the home & furnishings space and said the company is in the early innings of new buyer retention initiatives, which are expected to drive a more sticky customer base while also allowing OSTK to maintain healthy profitability. Other key points from the bullish take on OSTK is the optionality from the GSA contract with the government and the company's entry into Canada potentially significantly expanding its total addressable market.
Shares of Overstock.com (OSTK) are down 47.48% year-to-date vs. -12.76% for the S&P 500 Index and -26.72% for the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.