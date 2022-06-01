S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) stock is diving 7.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after the market information and credit rating company suspended its previously issued forecast due to market volatility and uncertainty over the issuance environment.

Due to the uncertain outlook, "the company cannot affirm its previously issued guidance," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

As interest rates rise, it becomes more expensive for companies and other entities to issue new debt. S&P Global (SPGI) is one of the three major companies that provide credit ratings for publicly issued debt. Those ratings help determine the cost of capital for the corporations, governments, and other entities that raise capital through publicly traded debt. When debt issuance declines, ratings companies' revenue would also fall.

"Debt issuance volumes have been extremely weak year-to-date. Should similar trends continue through the end of 2022, market issuance could see year-over-year declines in the high teens. Rated, or billed, issuance could be approximately 30%-35% lower than the previous year, and leveraged loan volumes could be approximately 40% lower," the company said.

Ratings revenue could be reduced by as much as $600M from previous revenue guidance, and Ratings adjusted operating margin could be in the high 50s range, it added.

When S&P Global (SPGI) announced Q1 earnings, it expected 2022 revenue to rise more than 40% and adjusted pro forma EPS of $13.00-$13.25.

