Thermon acquires Powerblanket
Jun. 01, 2022 7:28 AM ETThermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) acquired a leading North American supplier Powerblanket.
- The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under company's revolving credit facility.
- Powerblanket is a leading provider of heated blankets built upon patented heat spreading technology and portable industrial chillers with a significant presence in industrial and commercial end-markets and recognized revenue of over $17M in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
- The acquisition help company's exposure to growing industrial and commercial end-markets through its freeze protection, temperature control and flow assurance solutions.
- The company expects the transaction to be accretive to GAAP earnings per share in the first twelve months and will generate a return on capital in excess of its cost of capital in less than three years, consistent with its overall capital allocation goals.