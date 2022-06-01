New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia said on Wednesday they agreed to sell their equity interests in the Porto de Sergipe power plant to Brazilian power company Eneva (OTCPK:ENEVY) for 6.1B reais ($1.29B) in cash.

As part of the deal, Eneva will buy, directly and indirectly, 100% of the shares of Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe Participações, which owns 100% of the equity interests of the Sergipe power plant, and Centrais Elétricas Barra dos Coqueiros, which owns 1.7 GW of expansion rights adjacent to Sergipe, for a total implied enterprise value of ~10.2B reais (~$2.16B).

The transaction, which is expected to close in H2 2022, is projected to generate proceeds to New Fortress Energy (NFE) of $550M after paying down certain debt and other liabilities and net of transaction expenses.

If New Fortress Energy (NFE) continues to make investments in LNG and power facilities, and the need for LNG increases as expected, free cash flow likely will increase, Arie Investment Management writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.