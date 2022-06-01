Tonix gains on U.S. patent win for monkeypox vaccine technology
Jun. 01, 2022 7:32 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of clinical-stage biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) surged ~34% in the pre-market Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. regulators issued a patent covering the technology used in a monkeypox and smallpox vaccine candidate.
- The patent, entitled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses," issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), relates to claims for the company’s synthetic horsepox virus, Tonix (TNXP) said.
- In addition to the TNX-801 vaccine candidate targeted at monkeypox and smallpox, synthetic horsepox virus forms the basis for the company’s Recombinant Pox Virus (RPV) platform designed against microbes such as COVID-19.
- The patent awards Tonix (TNXP) the U.S. market exclusivity until 2037.
- “As we prepare to advance horsepox-based live virus vaccines into clinical development, we are excited to have this new patent as an important element of our patent estate,” remarked Chief Executive Seth Lederman.
- Tonix (TNXP) shares have added more than 26% over the past five days in part due to concerns over the recent monkeypox outbreak.