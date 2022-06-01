Lilium appoints industry veteran and ex-Airbus executive as CEO

Jun. 01, 2022 7:35 AM ETLilium N.V. (LILM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • In its efforts to accelerate the next phase of product delivery and business growth, Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) named Klaus Roewe, long-time Airbus executive, as CEO, effective Aug.1, 2022.
  • Daniel Wiegand, Lilium co-founder and the current CEO, will continue as the company's Chief Engineer for Innovation and Future Programs and as a Board Director.
  • During his 30 years at Airbus, Klaus Roewe has spearheaded all phases of the life cycle of a commercial aircraft across Engineering, Manufacturing, Program management and Customer Support.
  • Shares trading 1.5% higher premarket.
