Kinetik announces $1B sustainability-linked senior notes offering
Jun. 01, 2022 7:39 AM ETKinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK) to offer $1B aggregate principal amount of sustainability-linked senior notes due 2030.
The Senior Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Kinetik.
- The net proceeds from the offering together with borrowings under a new 3-year unsecured term loan facility with a group of commercial banks will be used to refinance all of its existing consolidated indebtedness.
- The interest rate on the senior notes will be linked to company’s performance against sustainability performance targets related to greenhouse gas and methane emissions reduction targets and the representation of women in corporate officer positions.