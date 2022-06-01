Elon Musk reportedly sent an e-mail to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) executive staff declaring that remote work is no longer acceptable.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers," wrote Musk.

Musk clarified that the office must be a main Tesla office related to the supervision duties of a manager and not a remote branch office.

The Musk missive coincides with some Tesla (TSLA) workers in Shanghai working 12-hour shifts that were until recently part of a close-loop COVID prevention system that had some of them sleeping on the factory floor.

The Musk instructions to Tesla (TSLA) execs could also have some implications at Twitter (TWTR), which is a prominent supporter of remote work options.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 0.82% premarket to $752.02 vs. the 52-week trading range of $571.22 to $1,243.49.