Jonathan Baliff named new CFO of Redwire

Jun. 01, 2022 7:45 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jonathan Baliff has been appointed as the new CFO of Redwire (NYSE:RDW), effective June 1, 2022.
  • Baliff succeeds outgoing CFO Bill Read. He previously served as the President of Genesis Park Acquisition, an SPAC that merged with Redwire. He was also serving on the Redwire board of directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee since Sep. 2021.
  • In connection with this appointment, the company has increased the size of its board of directors to eight, and appointed David Kornblatt as an independent director, and to replace Baliff as Audit Committee Chair.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.