Jonathan Baliff named new CFO of Redwire
Jun. 01, 2022 7:45 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Jonathan Baliff has been appointed as the new CFO of Redwire (NYSE:RDW), effective June 1, 2022.
- Baliff succeeds outgoing CFO Bill Read. He previously served as the President of Genesis Park Acquisition, an SPAC that merged with Redwire. He was also serving on the Redwire board of directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee since Sep. 2021.
- In connection with this appointment, the company has increased the size of its board of directors to eight, and appointed David Kornblatt as an independent director, and to replace Baliff as Audit Committee Chair.