HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) plans to invest more than 3B yuan ($447M) in China between 2020 and 2025, CEO Noel Quinn told China state-run news organization Xinhua, citing the country's long-term growth potential.

"We are continuing to build our business in China so that we can both support and contribute to the dual circulation model," he said in an interview. "All these steps show that HSBC's (HSBC) commitment to supporting China's continued economic growth and internationalization remains as strong as ever — and is still growing," he said.

He pointed out that China, while facing challenges including the pandemic, still saw "increased investment, productivity, and consumption in the first part of the year."

In the past few years, China has opened up its financial sector, allowing foreign banks to run wholly owned businesses in the world's second-largest economy. In April, HSBC (HSBC) increased its stake in its China securities brokerage from 51% to 90%.

In March, China set its economic growth target for 2022 at 5.5%, the lowest in three decades, as the country's strict pandemic lockdowns have affected its economy. For 2021, China's GDP increased 8.1%, exceeding its official target of at least 6%.