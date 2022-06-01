Passage Bio names new Interim CEO as Bruce Goldsmith steps down

Jun. 01, 2022 7:51 AM ETPassage Bio, Inc. (PASG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) notifies that the board and Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D. have mutually agreed that Dr. Goldsmith will step down as president and CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.
  • The board has appointed Edgar B. "Chip" Cale, the current general counsel and corporate secretary, as interim CEO. Dr.
  • Goldsmith will serve as a strategic advisor for a transition period.
  • Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., the company's chairwoman, has assumed the role of interim executive chairwoman of the board.
  • A search for a permanent CEO is underway.
