New York DEP selects Jacobs to reimagine Rikers Island infrastructure

Jun. 01, 2022 7:52 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has selected engineering group Jacobs (NYSE:J) to reimagine the city's Rikers Island infrastructure and landscape.
  • The Renewable Rikers Act directs the DEP to study the feasibility of dedicating Rikers Island for sustainability and resiliency purposes.
  • Jacobs, in association with a New York-centric team of specialized subconsultants, will study the feasibility of consolidating four aging wastewater resource recovery facilities into a new state-of-the-art one billion+ gallon-per-day facility on Rikers Island.
  • The contract for this project will start in April 2022 and end in October 2023.
