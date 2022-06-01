Arrival gains with European van approval close
Jun. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) announced that physical type approval testing is now complete for the electric Van model.
- The company expects to receive official paperwork over the coming weeks for European Whole Vehicle Type Approval on the urban utility vehicle.
- CEO update: "This is another milestone achievement for Arrival following the recent certification of our Bus, and is a testimony to our innovative technologies and our unique new method of design and production of electric vehicles."
- Arrival (ARVL) is looking to start production of the Van in Bicester, UK in Q3 and in Charlotte, North Carolina in Q4.
- Shares of Arrival (ARVL) moved up 2.25% to $1.82 in premarket trading on Wednesday vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.38 to $22.93.