Arrival gains with European van approval close

Jun. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) announced that physical type approval testing is now complete for the electric Van model.
  • The company expects to receive official paperwork over the coming weeks for European Whole Vehicle Type Approval on the urban utility vehicle.
  • CEO update: "This is another milestone achievement for Arrival following the recent certification of our Bus, and is a testimony to our innovative technologies and our unique new method of design and production of electric vehicles."
  • Arrival (ARVL) is looking to start production of the Van in Bicester, UK in Q3 and in Charlotte, North Carolina in Q4.
  • Shares of Arrival (ARVL) moved up 2.25% to $1.82 in premarket trading on Wednesday vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.38 to $22.93.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.