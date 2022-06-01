Bitfarms reports 3% increase in May daily average production
Jun. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) daily average production increased to 13.9 bitcoin/day (equivalent to ~$431K/day and ~$13.3M based on BTC price of $31K) in May, which is an increase of 3% from April levels.
- The company completed the build out of Leger facility with 7.4K miners generating ~740 PH/s; Leger is now the company's single largest site with a production level nearly equivalent to Bitfarms entire hashrate at the end of Q2 2020.
- "Bitfarms mining operations remain profitable; even with the drop in Bitcoin prices in May, we achieved strong gross margins. With our business model, stable low-cost hydro power and highly efficient Bitcoin miners and facilities, Bitfarms enjoys one of the lowest and most competitive costs to produce a Bitcoin globally," Chief Mining Officer Ben Gagnon commented.
- The second construction phase at The Bunker is continuing and is expected to increase the site’s capacity to 30 MW when completed.
- As of May 31, 2022, it reported 3.4 EH/s online (vs. 3.3 EH/s online in April) with 431 new BTC mined (+6% Y/Y) and compared to 405 new BTC in April.
- During May, the company deposited 429 BTC into custody; as of May 31, 2022, 6,075 BTC was in company's custody which represents value of ~$188M.