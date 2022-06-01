Bitfarms reports 3% increase in May daily average production

Jun. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Hand holds a bitcoin

Juliano703/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) daily average production increased to 13.9 bitcoin/day (equivalent to ~$431K/day and ~$13.3M based on BTC price of $31K) in May, which is an increase of 3% from April levels.
  • The company completed the build out of Leger facility with 7.4K miners generating ~740 PH/s; Leger is now the company's single largest site with a production level nearly equivalent to Bitfarms entire hashrate at the end of Q2 2020.
  • "Bitfarms mining operations remain profitable; even with the drop in Bitcoin prices in May, we achieved strong gross margins. With our business model, stable low-cost hydro power and highly efficient Bitcoin miners and facilities, Bitfarms enjoys one of the lowest and most competitive costs to produce a Bitcoin globally," Chief Mining Officer Ben Gagnon commented.
  • The second construction phase at The Bunker is continuing and is expected to increase the site’s capacity to 30 MW when completed.
  • As of May 31, 2022, it reported 3.4 EH/s online (vs. 3.3 EH/s online in April) with 431 new BTC mined (+6% Y/Y) and compared to 405 new BTC in April.
  • During May, the company deposited 429 BTC into custody; as of May 31, 2022, 6,075 BTC was in company's custody which represents value of ~$188M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.