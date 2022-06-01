Apellis files for FDA approval of pegcetacoplan to treat eye disorder
Jun. 01, 2022 8:05 AM ETApellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) said it filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of intravitreal pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- GA is an advanced form of AMD that can lead to blindness.
- The company said the new drug application (NDA) was backed by data from phase 3 studies called, DERBY and OAKS.
- The company expects a decision on acceptance of the filing by the FDA in August.
- Apellis (APLS) plans to submit a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in H2 2022.