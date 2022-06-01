Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) slashed its forecast as sales slide from the stimulus-driven peaks of 2021.

The Texas-based furniture retailer reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 for the first quarter, $0.08 above analyst expectations. However, a 56.6% decline in revenue to $339.82M came up $20.96M short of estimates, abetted by a 9.5% drop in same store sales.

"As expected, our first quarter retail performance was impacted by lapping government stimulus, continued third-party lease-to-own tightening, and a challenging macro environment,” CEO Chandra Holt explained.

Retail gross margin also fell 200 basis points from the prior year quarter as inflationary impacts squeezed the metric. Meanwhile, operating margins slid even more markedly to a negative 0.8% from 5.4% in the prior year.

“Retail performance was also impacted by higher year-over-year supply chain, freight and fuel costs,” Holt said. “Going forward, our outlook for the remainder of the year has become more cautious as a result of worsening economic conditions.”

Despite the inauspicious earnings numbers, shares rose over 2% in pre-market hours as recent slides perhaps priced in much of the pessimism.

Dig into the estimates for the company’s upcoming earnings.